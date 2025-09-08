Why Mars shouldn't have a solid core but actually does

A joint study by scientists from China and the United States has revealed that Mars has a solid inner core. The discovery challenges long-held theories about the formation and cooling of the Red Planet. The research team made this groundbreaking finding by studying seismic waves from marsquakes detected by NASA 's InSight lander, which is no longer operational.

Core composition Discovery fills major gap in understanding of Mars's deep interior By analysing seismic waves from marsquakes, the research team discovered a solid core with a radius of about 600km, which is roughly 18% of Mars's total radius. This finding fills a major gap in our understanding of Mars's deep interior, said Nicholas Schmerr, a planetary seismologist at the University of Maryland, College Park.

Geological impact Inner cores could support plate tectonics development on Mars The discovery of a solid inner core on Mars could also support the long-standing hypothesis that Earth wasn't the only planet to develop plate tectonics. "If this result holds, then it's three of a kind: Earth, the Moon and now Mars have inner cores," said Ross Mitchell, a Beijing-based geologist. On Earth, plate tectonics were crucial in driving rapid cooling. Shifting surface plates acted like release valves, channeling heat from the planet's interior to the surface.