TECNO POVA Slim 5G with world's slimmest design launched
TECNO Mobile India just launched the POVA Slim 5G, calling it the world's slimmest 3D curved 5G smartphone—just 5.95mm thick and only 156g.
It stands out with a Dynamic Mood Light that glows for calls and notifications, mixing style with everyday smarts.
The phone hits Indian stores starting September 8, 2025.
Ella AI brings handy tools like AI call assistant
You get a big, smooth 6.78-inch 1.5K 3D Curved AMOLED display with a 144Hz refresh rate, 240Hz touch sampling rate, and 4500-nits peak brightness, tough Corning Gorilla Glass 7i, MIL-STD-810H durability, and IP64 splash resistance—so it's built to last.
TECNO's Ella AI brings handy tools like AI Call Assistant, AI Writing, AI Image Editing, Circle to Search, and Privacy Blurring with support for Indian languages.
Available in Sky Blue, Slim White, or Cool Black for ₹19,999.