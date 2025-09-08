Skullcandy's INK'D ANC earbuds launched at ₹2,999: Check features
Skullcandy just launched its new INK'D ANC true wireless earbuds in India for a special price of ₹2,999.
Designed for music lovers, gamers, and anyone on the move, these True Black buds aim to make premium sound more accessible.
Amlan Bhattacharjya from Brandeyes Distributors says the pricing is all about helping more people get their hands on quality audio.
The earbuds are available on Amazon and Skullcandy's website
The INK'D ANC earbuds come with Active Noise Cancelling and Supreme Sound tech, plus Bluetooth 5.4 for easy pairing and touch controls.
Fast charging gives you two hours of playtime from a quick 10-minute charge.
With Quad Mics for clear calls, low latency for gaming, and an IPX4 rating to handle sweat or rain, they're built for both work and workouts.
