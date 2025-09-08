Skullcandy's INK'D ANC earbuds launched at ₹2,999: Check features

The earbuds are available on Amazon and Skullcandy's website

The INK'D ANC earbuds come with Active Noise Cancelling and Supreme Sound tech, plus Bluetooth 5.4 for easy pairing and touch controls.

Fast charging gives you two hours of playtime from a quick 10-minute charge.

With Quad Mics for clear calls, low latency for gaming, and an IPX4 rating to handle sweat or rain, they're built for both work and workouts.

