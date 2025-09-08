OnePlus Nord Buds 3R with 54-hour battery life launched in India
OnePlus just launched the Nord Buds 3R in India, aiming for long battery life and solid sound without breaking the bank.
They promise up to 54 hours of playback (with the case) and come in Aura Blue or Ash Black.
The earbuds are selling at a special launch price of ₹1,599 (regularly ₹1,799), available on OnePlus.in, Amazon, Flipkart, Myntra, and more.
Here's a look at the features
The Nord Buds 3R pack 12.4mm titanium-coated drivers for punchy bass and clear audio.
You get three EQ presets plus a six-band equalizer to tweak your sound.
For gamers or multitaskers, there's Bluetooth 5.4 with low-latency mode (47ms), dual-device pairing, Google Fast Pair support—and they're IP55 rated against dust and water.
Should you buy them?
If you want affordable earbuds that offer up to 54 hours of playback with the charging case and offer customizable sound with some handy extras like Tap 2 Take photos or Find My Earbuds, these are worth a look—especially at the launch price.