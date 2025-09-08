OnePlus Nord Buds 3R with 54-hour battery life launched in India Technology Sep 08, 2025

OnePlus just launched the Nord Buds 3R in India, aiming for long battery life and solid sound without breaking the bank.

They promise up to 54 hours of playback (with the case) and come in Aura Blue or Ash Black.

The earbuds are selling at a special launch price of ₹1,599 (regularly ₹1,799), available on OnePlus.in, Amazon, Flipkart, Myntra, and more.