Samsung Galaxy Z tri-fold phone's design revealed in new leak
A fresh leak just gave us a sneak peek at Samsung's upcoming Galaxy Z tri-fold phone.
The animation, apparently from One UI 8, shows a double-hinge design—unlike Huawei's Mate XT, which only folds once.
With an extra section that folds out to the right, this device could open up into a roomy tablet-style screen for all your multitasking or streaming needs.
Phone could be a game-changer in foldable segment
The Galaxy Z tri-fold opens like a box and offers a massive display area.
You'll even be able to preview selfies using the main camera—a pretty cool touch for content creators and selfie fans.
While Samsung hasn't announced a launch date yet, they did confirm earlier this year that this phone is in the works.
If it lives up to the hype, it could seriously shake up what we expect from foldable phones going forward.