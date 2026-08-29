India sends 11-member rescue team to Nepal floods, hundreds dead
India
After flash floods hit Nepal's Bhotekoshi River and Trishuli River areas on August 26, 2026, India has sent an 11-member team of doctors, paramedics, and tunnel engineers to support rescue efforts.
The disaster has claimed hundreds of lives, wrecked roads and bridges, and left many workers feared trapped in tunnels.
Indian team completes Chilime Langtang survey
The Indian team recently carried out on-site reconnaissance of hydropower tunnels and completed an aerial survey of the Chilime and Langtang areas to help ongoing operations.
So far, 191 workers have been rescued from tunnels, but tough weather and heavy debris are slowing things down.
Nepal has also asked for more international help, including DNA testing and new bridges, to reach those still stranded.