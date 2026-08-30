India sends 4th relief flight to Nepal with 11 tons
India just sent its fourth relief flight to Nepal, packed with 11 tons of relief assistance to help people hit by the floods.
The shipment included search and rescue gear, a tunnel tech team, forensic experts for DNA analysis, plus essentials like blankets, sleeping bags, tarps, and hygiene kits.
The Ministry of External Affairs had everything been handed over after the flight landed in Nepal.
Hundreds of Indians still unaccounted for
Floods in Nepal and China have claimed 682 lives and nearly 3,000 people are still missing.
In Nepal's Rasuwa district, four stranded Indian nationals were rescued from a hydropower project this Saturday, bringing total rescues to 88.
But hundreds more Indians and persons of Indian origin are still unaccounted for.
Rescue teams are working nonstop at sites where over 100 workers may be trapped in tunnels, hoping to find survivors soon.