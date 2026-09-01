India sends 54 specialists and 130+ tons to flood-hit Nepal
India
India just sent more than 130 tons of relief supplies and 54 specialist personnel to Nepal after severe floods hit the country.
Since August 26, the Indian Air Force has been flying in essentials like tents, blankets, hygiene kits, and medicines, as well as portable generators, to support people on the ground.
Indian teams bring advanced rescue gear
India's team brought advanced rescue equipment (think mud suits, gas detectors, inflatable walkways, and DNA kits) to handle tough conditions.
Indian teams are also working side-by-side with Nepalese forces on tricky tunnel rescues and forensic analysis.
The Indian Embassy says it is committed to sticking around for ongoing relief and recovery efforts.