India sends another batch of emergency supplies to flood-hit Nepal
India
India just sent another batch of emergency supplies to Nepal, which is struggling after severe floods displaced thousands and caused major damage.
The aid, delivered by a C-17 aircraft, included essentials and medical gear, showing India's ongoing support as Nepal works through this crisis.
Quick response after call underscores ties
India responded within hours after the floods hit, following a call between Modi and Shah.
This latest help isn't out of the blue: India and Nepal have strong bilateral ties and have emphasized the importance of collaboration in addressing such natural calamities.