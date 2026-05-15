India shifts crude imports toward Russia, Venezuela and West Africa
India is switching up its oil game: after supply disruptions in the Gulf, the country is now bringing in more crude from Russia, Venezuela, and West Africa.
The International Energy Agency says OPEC+ crude supply fell by 830,000 barrels a day in April because of attacks on oil facilities and other tensions in the region.
India's ESPO and Venezuelan imports surge
In April 2026, India's imports of Russian ESPO crude jumped by 150,000 barrels a day to a record 310,000 barrels a day.
Venezuelan shipments also climbed by 100,000 barrels a day to reach 380,000 barrels a day as Indian refiners searched for alternatives to Saudi oil.
With Saudi exports dropping sharply, demand for West African grades has gone up too, showing just how quickly India can adapt when global supplies get shaky.