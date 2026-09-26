India tells UN Pakistan supports terrorism amid IWT threats
India
India took a firm stand at the United Nations, calling out Pakistan for supporting terrorism and making unfounded claims about Jammu and Kashmir.
This follows fresh threats from Pakistan over the Indus Waters Treaty, a pact India suspended after the April 22, 2025, Pahalgam attack.
India freezes Indus Waters Treaty talks
India put talks on the Indus Waters Treaty (signed back in 1960) on hold, saying it will not discuss sharing river waters until Pakistan stops supporting cross-border terror.
While Pakistan tried to frame this as a humanitarian issue at the U.N. India made it clear: stopping terror comes first before any future negotiations.