India tests long range hypersonic anti ship missile off Odisha
India
India pulled off a successful test of its new hypersonic long-range anti-ship missile off Odisha's coast.
The missile hit a target 1,500km away while flying at speeds over Mach 5, making it super tough for enemy ships to spot or stop.
Its advanced guidance system helped it nail every mission goal from launch to impact.
LR-AShM can reach Mach 10
Built for the Indian Navy, the LR-AShM can lock onto both moving and stationary targets using homegrown technology.
It can reach up to Mach 10 and uses a smart two-stage rocket that glides before striking.
This test highlights how far India's hypersonic technology has come, building on earlier successes like the 2020 Hypersonic Technology Demonstration Vehicle, and shows India is serious about boosting its defense game.