India tests long range hypersonic anti ship missile off Odisha

LR-AShM can reach Mach 10

Built for the Indian Navy, the LR-AShM can lock onto both moving and stationary targets using homegrown technology.

It can reach up to Mach 10 and uses a smart two-stage rocket that glides before striking.

This test highlights how far India's hypersonic technology has come, building on earlier successes like the 2020 Hypersonic Technology Demonstration Vehicle, and shows India is serious about boosting its defense game.