India tightens health screenings for travelers from high-risk African countries
India
With a new Ebola outbreak in Africa, India is tightening health screenings for travelers arriving from high-risk countries like the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Uganda, and South Sudan.
Anyone with symptoms, like fever, vomiting, diarrhea, or unexplained bleeding, needs to check in with health officers before clearing immigration.
WHO calls outbreak public health emergency
Even though there have not been any Ebola cases in India so far, travelers who have had direct contact with blood or bodily fluids of infected people must report it.
Health officials are reviewing emergency plans just in case.
The World Health Organization has called this outbreak a public health emergency of international concern because of how quickly it is spreading.