India to boost agri exports to Philippines: What's the plan India Aug 31, 2025

India, the world's top rice exporter, is hoping to sell more to the Philippines—the globe's biggest rice importer.

Despite exporting $11.8 billion in rice worldwide last year, India's sales to the Philippines were just $48.91 million.

To change that, Indian exporters are heading to the Philippines this September to explore deals not just for rice but also veggies, groundnuts, and meat.