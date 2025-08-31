India to boost agri exports to Philippines: What's the plan
India, the world's top rice exporter, is hoping to sell more to the Philippines—the globe's biggest rice importer.
Despite exporting $11.8 billion in rice worldwide last year, India's sales to the Philippines were just $48.91 million.
To change that, Indian exporters are heading to the Philippines this September to explore deals not just for rice but also veggies, groundnuts, and meat.
Philippine food importers to participate in World Food India
The Philippines imported $2.52 billion worth of rice and $20 billion in agricultural goods in 2024—yet only about 2% came from India.
With Philippine food importers participating in World Food India (September 25-28) and both sides engaging at the International Rice Conference (October 30-31, 2025), both countries are looking at fresh ways to boost business together.
India's agri exports on the rise
India is also making moves beyond Southeast Asia—its farm exports to CIS countries (like Russia) jumped from $480 million in FY23-24 ('last fiscal') to $628 million in FY24-25 ('most recent full fiscal').
Thanks to efforts by APEDA at global food expos, Indian products are getting more visibility and demand abroad.