India to build 100 airports under UDAN worth ₹30,000 cr
India just announced plans to build 100 new airports in the next decade, thanks to the UDAN scheme. The goal? Make flying way more accessible for folks in smaller towns and remote areas.
Union Minister Ram Mohan Naidu says this massive push, worth ₹30,000 crore, will help meet rising demand and keep up with the country's rapid growth.
Since 2014, India has already more than doubled its operational airports from 74 to 166.
Government greenlights UDAN ₹28,840 cr 2026-36
The government has greenlit a revamped UDAN scheme with ₹28,840 crore set aside for better regional connectivity from 2026-27 to 2035-36.
This includes a "hub-and-spoke" model linking smaller airports to big hubs like Delhi and direct flights to 54 destinations.
Ahmedabad Airport is now India's third "hub & spoke" operation, which should make travel easier for locals and NRIs alike.
Civil aviation is the fastest-growing sector, so expect more jobs and smoother travel ahead!