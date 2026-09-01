India to build 100 airports under UDAN worth ₹30,000 cr

India just announced plans to build 100 new airports in the next decade, thanks to the UDAN scheme. The goal? Make flying way more accessible for folks in smaller towns and remote areas.

Union Minister Ram Mohan Naidu says this massive push, worth ₹30,000 crore, will help meet rising demand and keep up with the country's rapid growth.

Since 2014, India has already more than doubled its operational airports from 74 to 166.