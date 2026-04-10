India to buy 114 Rafale jets configured for indigenous weapons
India is gearing up to buy 114 Rafale fighter jets from France, but this time, they're expected to be configured for the integration of homegrown missiles and systems.
The RFP is expected to be issued in May 2026, following a green light from the Defense Acquisition Council.
With a price tag of ₹3.25 lakh crore, the deal includes plans to enable integration of indigenous missiles and weapons systems.
India to assemble 96 Rafales domestically
Out of the 114 Rafales, only 18 will arrive straight from France, while the remaining 96 will be assembled right here in India, with indigenous content of over 25%.
This move fits into India's bigger push for self-reliance in defense tech.
There are still some limits though: Dassault keeps control over key software codes, which is standard practice globally to protect its technology.
India backs Tejas Mark IA, AMCA
Instead of relying solely on imports for future aircraft needs, India is doubling down on its own projects like Tejas Mark I A and the upcoming Advanced Medium Combat Aircraft (AMCA).
The goal? To make sure more of what flies for India is actually made in India.