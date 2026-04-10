India to buy 114 Rafale jets configured for indigenous weapons

India to assemble 96 Rafales domestically

Out of the 114 Rafales, only 18 will arrive straight from France, while the remaining 96 will be assembled right here in India, with indigenous content of over 25%.

This move fits into India's bigger push for self-reliance in defense tech.

There are still some limits though: Dassault keeps control over key software codes, which is standard practice globally to protect its technology.