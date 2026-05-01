India to export ethanol to Nepal to enable 10% blend
India
India is gearing up to export ethanol to Nepal, with plans to include other SAARC countries down the line.
Nepal is hoping for a 10% ethanol blend in its fuel using Indian imports until it can make its own.
This move is part of India's push to support rural communities and cut back on energy imports.
India prohibits 1G ethanol exports
Right now, exporting 1G ethanol from India is not allowed, but that might shift if deals with SAARC nations go through.
CK Jain from GEMA points out that while making more ethanol helps with energy security, high production costs make global pricing tricky.
The government is also talking with automakers about flex-fuel vehicles for higher blends like E85 and E100, so cleaner fuel options could be on the horizon.