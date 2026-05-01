India to export ethanol to Nepal to enable 10% blend

India prohibits 1G ethanol exports

Right now, exporting 1G ethanol from India is not allowed, but that might shift if deals with SAARC nations go through.

CK Jain from GEMA points out that while making more ethanol helps with energy security, high production costs make global pricing tricky.

The government is also talking with automakers about flex-fuel vehicles for higher blends like E85 and E100, so cleaner fuel options could be on the horizon.