India to host major UN peacekeeping meet in New Delhi
India is hosting a major UN peacekeeping conclave in New Delhi from October 14-16.
Top military officials from 32 countries are flying in to talk about the latest challenges in global peacekeeping—think new threats and how to work better together on the ground.
The Indian Army is leading the event, showing India's push for stronger teamwork under its "world is one family" philosophy.
Army chiefs, defense ministers to attend
Expect to see 15 Army Chiefs, 17 Vice Chiefs, and keynote speakers like Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, and top UN official Jean-Pierre Lacroix.
Countries like France, Bhutan, Vietnam—and neighbors Bangladesh and Sri Lanka—are joining in to share experiences and swap ideas.
Interestingly, Pakistan and China aren't on the guest list this time.
The focus: learning from each other to make future peace missions safer and more effective for everyone involved.