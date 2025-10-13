India to host major UN peacekeeping meet in New Delhi India Oct 13, 2025

India is hosting a major UN peacekeeping conclave in New Delhi from October 14-16.

Top military officials from 32 countries are flying in to talk about the latest challenges in global peacekeeping—think new threats and how to work better together on the ground.

The Indian Army is leading the event, showing India's push for stronger teamwork under its "world is one family" philosophy.