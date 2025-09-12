India to lay 500km railway lines along borders with China, Myanmar India Sep 12, 2025

India is rolling out a $3.4 billion plan to build 500km of railway lines—complete with bridges and tunnels—along its northeastern borders with China, Bangladesh, Myanmar, and Bhutan.

The goal? Make it easier for people to travel, improve logistics, and help the military move faster—all within four years.

This push also fits into a bigger strategy that includes new roads and upgraded airstrips in the region.