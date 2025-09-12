India to lay 500km railway lines along borders with China, Myanmar
India is rolling out a $3.4 billion plan to build 500km of railway lines—complete with bridges and tunnels—along its northeastern borders with China, Bangladesh, Myanmar, and Bhutan.
The goal? Make it easier for people to travel, improve logistics, and help the military move faster—all within four years.
This push also fits into a bigger strategy that includes new roads and upgraded airstrips in the region.
Why this project matters
This project isn't just about trains—it's about making the region safer and more connected, given the history of tensions with China.
Faster troop movement means better security, while improved railways will help during emergencies too.
With China building its own border railways nearby, India's upgrades are all about staying prepared and supporting communities living close to these strategic frontiers.