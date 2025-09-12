No more 75% attendance rule at IIT ISM Dhanbad
Big change at IIT ISM Dhanbad: starting 2025-26, students no longer need 75% attendance to sit for exams.
This applies to undergrads, postgrads, and PhD scholars—making ISM the first among all IITs to take this step.
The move aims to give students more academic freedom and encourage self-driven learning.
Attendance will still be tracked digitally, but missing classes won't stop you from taking exams anymore.
Fellowship and assistantship duties remain as before, so those responsibilities (and related payments) still depend on department rules.
Hostel residents also need to keep their wardens in the loop about overnight absences.
Meanwhile, the UGC is considering updating national attendance guidelines—so other colleges might follow suit soon.