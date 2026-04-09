India to merge biogas projects to cut LNG import reliance
India
With global liquefied natural gas (LNG) supplies getting squeezed, especially after India's LNG imports from Qatar were disrupted, India is stepping up its game in biogas.
The government wants to rely less on imported gas and more on homegrown energy, so it is planning to combine all its current biogas projects into one big push.
Turning waste, biomass into city gas
The idea is to merge programs like SATAT (from 2018) and the National Biogas Program (from 2021), making it easier to turn waste and biomass into usable fuel for city gas networks.
Meanwhile, Petroleum Minister Hardeep Singh Puri is in Qatar this week.