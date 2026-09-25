India to reach ₹50,000cr defense export target by 2028
India
India is on pace to reach its ₹50,000 crore defense export target by 2028, two years ahead of plan.
Defense Secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh credits the surge to rising global demand for Indian-made missiles and military gear, with exports jumping from just ₹686 crore in 2013-14 to ₹38,424 crore in 2025-26.
India: missiles cheaper, production to expand
A big reason for this growth? Indian missiles are much cheaper, about one-fourth the price of foreign options, which has made them very popular abroad.
Singh also shared that India will add more fighter aircraft production lines, missile producers, and drone makers, plus get more private companies involved in making ammunition, all aiming to boost international partnerships and strengthen India's role in the global defense market.