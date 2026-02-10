India to reduce farm workforce, boost organic farming

Right now, over 500 million Indians work on farms—yet only about 3% of the land is organic. That's a tiny slice for such a huge workforce. Agrawal believes shifting more land (and effort) toward organic farming could boost efficiency and open up new opportunities.

India seeks to expand organic sector

Even with limited organic farmland, the source does not provide figures for organic export growth.

At Biofach 2026, Indian exhibitors are showcasing organic products from states including Assam and Kerala.

Agrawal hopes that by teaming up farmers into legal groups (like co-ops) and building better supply chains for products like tea and coffee, India can become a global leader in organic food.