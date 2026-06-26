India to regulate tapentadol under stricter narcotics laws, citing misuse
India
India is set to bring the painkiller Tapentadol under strict narcotics laws, aiming to crack down on its growing misuse and illegal sales.
The government's move means tougher controls on how the drug is made, sold, and distributed, with serious penalties for breaking the rules.
Government seeks pharmaceutical feedback on tapentadol
Tapentadol is currently prescription-only but not as tightly regulated as some other drugs.
Its easy access has led to more addiction cases, with recent seizures highlighting the problem.
The government is asking pharmaceutical companies for feedback before finalizing rules, though some in the industry worry stricter laws could make exports harder and add red tape.