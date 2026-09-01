India to roll out BOPP polymer ₹10 and ₹20 notes
India
India is gearing up to roll out polymer banknotes, likely starting with the ₹10 and ₹20 notes.
These will be made from a special plastic material called BOPP, making them tougher and less likely to get damaged or faked compared to the usual cotton notes.
The RBI's currency-printing arm has already started looking for suppliers, marking a big step toward modernizing how we use money.
Bidders face China Pakistan confidentiality undertakings
To keep things secure, bidders must have operational separation and sign a confidentiality/no-agent undertaking for any operations they may have in China or Pakistan.
Plus, the materials used can't contain no animal tallow or its DNA.
Some major players in the running include India's Cosmo First, teaming up with U.K.-based De La Rue, and Australia's CCL Secure.