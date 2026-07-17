India to run homegrown trains on Mumbai-Ahmedabad before E10 Shinkansen
India
India's first bullet train is finally happening! The Mumbai-Ahmedabad high-speed corridor is moving forward, with Japan set to supply its new E10 Shinkansen trains in the early 2030s.
Since these trains are still being developed, India and Japan have agreed to kick things off sooner by running homegrown high-speed trains as an interim fix.
Surat-Bilimora section to start operating 2027
The Surat-Bilimora section in Gujarat will start operating in 2027, marking a major step for India's rail upgrades.
The project, described as a flagship initiative of PM Modi, aims to cut travel time between Mumbai and Ahmedabad, with this rapid progress fitting right into that vision.
It also follows India's recent debut of its first hydrogen-powered train, so rail innovation is seriously picking up speed.