India unveils 2031-35 climate goals: 60% non-fossil, 47% emissions-intensity cut India Mar 31, 2026

India just rolled out new climate goals for 2031-2035, doubling down on cleaner energy and cutting emissions.

The plan is to increase the share of non-fossil fuels in installed electricity generation capacity to 60% and lower emissions intensity by 47% compared to 2005.

There's also a push to increase nature-based carbon sinks to about 3.5-4 billion tons (over 2005 levels) in the 2031-35 NDC period.