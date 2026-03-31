India unveils 2031-35 climate goals: 60% non-fossil, 47% emissions-intensity cut
India
India just rolled out new climate goals for 2031-2035, doubling down on cleaner energy and cutting emissions.
The plan is to increase the share of non-fossil fuels in installed electricity generation capacity to 60% and lower emissions intensity by 47% compared to 2005.
There's also a push to increase nature-based carbon sinks to about 3.5-4 billion tons (over 2005 levels) in the 2031-35 NDC period.
NDC 3.0 balances climate and growth
This updated climate plan (NDC 3.0) keeps India in sync with global climate efforts like the Paris Agreement, while still balancing economic growth.
Even though some reactions have been mixed, India's aiming for steady progress, working with other countries and moving away from fossil fuels without losing sight of development goals.