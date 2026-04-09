India unveils swift measures to stabilize prices amid U.S.-Iran conflict

India announces fertilizer fuel airport relief

Farmers get a boost with an 11.6% jump in fertilizer subsidies (now ₹41,533 crore for Kharif 2026), helping them tackle rising costs.

If you're flying soon, good news: airport charges for airlines are dropping by 25% for three months, which should help keep airfares in check.

Plus, gasoline and diesel just got cheaper: excise duty on gasoline is down to about ₹3 per liter and diesel duties are gone entirely, so fuel price spikes won't hit your wallet right away.