India unveils swift measures to stabilize prices amid U.S.-Iran conflict
With the U.S.-Iran conflict still shaking up global energy and trade, India's government just announced a set of quick-fire moves to keep things steady at home.
Think: more subsidies, tax cuts, and financial support, all aimed at making sure prices don't spiral and daily life stays on track.
India announces fertilizer fuel airport relief
Farmers get a boost with an 11.6% jump in fertilizer subsidies (now ₹41,533 crore for Kharif 2026), helping them tackle rising costs.
If you're flying soon, good news: airport charges for airlines are dropping by 25% for three months, which should help keep airfares in check.
Plus, gasoline and diesel just got cheaper: excise duty on gasoline is down to about ₹3 per liter and diesel duties are gone entirely, so fuel price spikes won't hit your wallet right away.