India uses refineries and customs duty cuts to secure medicines
With the West Asia crisis shaking up global supply chains, India is making sure essential medicines stay available and prices don't spike.
Local refineries are now supplying key ingredients like propylene, ammonia, and methanol for pharmaceutical production.
Plus, the government cut customs duties on 40 petrochemical products through an April 1 notification to help keep costs down.
India shifts domestic medicine production
To avoid shortages and price hikes, the government is also shifting domestic production to cover gaps.
Companies like Bharat Petroleum are stepping in with crucial inputs for making everyday medicines like ibuprofen.
Ammonia and methanol are being sourced locally too, while packaging issues and fuel supplies are being managed so medicine production keeps running smoothly.