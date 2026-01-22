India wants to host 'Autumn Davos' in 2027

India has floated the idea of hosting the World Economic Forum's "Autumn Davos" summit in 2027. Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said this on the sidelines of this year's WEF, saying it's a sign of how much India's economic reforms and investment appeal are being noticed worldwide.

Quick catch-up: Why this matters Vaishnaw pointed out big changes like GST, new labor laws, and opening up nuclear energy as reasons investors are more confident about India now.

He said, "Now, the time has come when we should be having a World Economic Forum in India, a kind of Autumn Davos in India."

The exact city isn't picked yet.

India's big moment at WEF 2026 India showed up strong at this year's WEF with its largest-ever team—ministers, chief ministers, and over 100 CEOs.

Some companies engaged in discussions on investment and partnerships.

Plus, a massive India Pavilion highlighted everything from green energy to tech startups.