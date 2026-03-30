India watches West Asia conflict's tech impact, says Ashwini Vaishnaw
India
The Indian government is closely watching how the West Asia conflict might affect the country's tech industry.
So far, things are calm. Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw says there's been no real impact on semiconductors or electronics, even with a global helium shortage.
Operations are stable so far.
India continues talks with tech groups
To keep things running, the government is in regular talks with tech industry groups.
According to Vaishnaw, everyone agrees there haven't been any disruptions to chips, mobile phones, or hardware parts yet.
The industry expects any issues to be short-lived, and the government said it will continue interacting with industry.