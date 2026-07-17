India weighs Bangladesh extradition request for deposed PM Sheikh Hasina
India
India is looking into Bangladesh's request to extradite deposed former prime minister Sheikh Hasina, who has been living in India since her government fell after major student protests in 2024.
The Indian government says it is weighing the legal and judicial steps involved.
This move comes as Bangladesh's new leadership pushes for her return, citing serious charges against her.
Hasina plans December return to Bangladesh
Hasina, whose government fell in August 2024, faces a death sentence back home. She recently announced plans to return to Bangladesh this December, despite the risks.
In response, Bangladesh has asked media outlets not to highlight her statements, showing clear tension between the two countries over her exile and possible comeback.