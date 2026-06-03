India will have 4 women High Court Chief Justices
India
Big milestone for India's judiciary: four High Courts will have women Chief Justices at the same time.
Justice Meenakshi Madan Rai is set to lead Patna High Court starting June 4, after being recommended by the Supreme Court collegium just last month.
Since 2014 170 women HC judges
Justice Rai joins Justices Sunita Agarwal (Gujarat), Revati Mohite Dere (Meghalaya), and Lisa Gill (Andhra Pradesh), making this only the second time ever that four women are in these top roles together.
Since 2014, 170 women have become High Court judges (96 in just five years), showing real progress toward a more diverse and equal legal system.