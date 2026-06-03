India will have 4 women High Court Chief Justices

Since 2014 170 women HC judges

Justice Rai joins Justices Sunita Agarwal (Gujarat), Revati Mohite Dere (Meghalaya), and Lisa Gill (Andhra Pradesh), making this only the second time ever that four women are in these top roles together.

Since 2014, 170 women have become High Court judges (96 in just five years), showing real progress toward a more diverse and equal legal system.