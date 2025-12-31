Indian Army brings animal squad to Republic Day parade for the 1st time

Who's in this unique squad?

The lineup features two Bactrian camels (experts at surviving Ladakh's wild climate), four sturdy Zanskar ponies (born for high-altitude patrols), four raptors, and 10 Indian-breed Army dogs and six conventional military dogs.

There's also a spotlight on homegrown breeds like the Mudhol Hound, Rampur Hound, Chippiparai, Kombai, and Rajapalayam, highlighting India's push for self-reliance and just how essential these animals are to military life in some of the country's most difficult areas.