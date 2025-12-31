Next Article
Karnataka headmaster spends ₹5L so students can fly for the 1st time
India
Beerappa Andagi, headmaster at a government school in Bahaddurbandi village, Koppal, spent nearly ₹5 lakh from his own resources to take 24 of his students on their very first flight to Bengaluru.
For most of these kids, this was a once-in-a-lifetime experience—one they'd only dreamed about until now.
How it happened and why it matters
The students were chosen through a merit test run by an outside teacher.
Along with teachers and staff, they took off from Toranagallu's Jindal Airport, cheered on by proud parents and villagers.
MP Rajashekar Hitnal flagged off the trip and praised Andagi's dedication to rural education.
The gesture has been widely appreciated as a rare example of personal commitment to student dreams.