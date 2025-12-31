Woman gang-raped inside moving van in Faridabad for 2 hours 

A 28-year-old woman was allegedly gang-raped in a moving van in Faridabad , Haryana . The incident took place on the intervening night of Monday and Tuesday when the woman was waiting for a vehicle to return home. She accepted a lift from two men who, instead of taking her home, drove toward Gurgaon Road. The accused continued to rape her inside the van for nearly three hours despite her protests.

Rescue Victim's harrowing ordeal ends near Raja Chowk Around 3:00am on Tuesday, the woman was allegedly thrown out of the moving van near Raja Chowk in SGM Nagar. She suffered severe facial injuries. The victim eventually managed to contact her sister, who informed their family about the incident. Her family rushed her to a hospital, where doctors applied 10-12 stitches on her face.

Investigation Police launch investigation, suspects arrested The case has been registered at Kotwali police station after the victim's family filed a complaint. A crime branch team detained two suspects on Tuesday. The van used in the crime has also been recovered by authorities. The woman is married with three children but lives separately from her husband due to domestic issues.