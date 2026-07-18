Indian Army fires at suspected infiltrators near LoC in Rajouri
India
Late Friday night, the Indian Army opened fire after spotting suspicious movement near the Line of Control (LoC) in Rajouri, Jammu and Kashmir.
The action started around 10pm and lasted about 90 minutes, as troops believed possible infiltrators were trying to cross over.
Search launched as LoC surveillance increases
There was some return fire from across the border, but thankfully no one was hurt.
By Saturday morning, security teams had launched a search operation to check if anyone managed to slip through.
Officials say surveillance along the LoC has now been ramped up to keep a closer eye on things after this incident.