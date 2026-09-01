Indian Army joins Nepali forces in Rasuwa flood rescue operations
Flash floods hit Nepal's Rasuwa district hard, and the Indian Army has stepped in alongside the Nepali Army for rescue operations.
Teams are working at the Chilime Hydropower Tunnel and Langtang, dealing with tough weather and tricky terrain.
India sent specialized personnel after Nepal asked for help, focusing on tunnel search and rescue under challenging conditions.
India secures Nepal tunnel ropes 185m
Indian technical teams managed to secure safety ropes inside the hydropower tunnel entrance, pushing 185 meters into unstable areas.
India's ambassador to Nepal checked on their progress at the main rescue base and discussed logistics with local officials.
This mission continues a disaster response relationship between India and Nepal that goes back years, like their work together during the 2015 earthquake, showing how both countries step up for each other in tough times.