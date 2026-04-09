Indian Army launches Operation HimSetu to evacuate stranded Sikkim tourists
India
After a bridge collapse caused by landslides and heavy snowfall, the Indian Army kicked off Operation HimSetu to help over 1,000 stranded tourists in North Sikkim.
So far, 135 people, including those needing urgent medical care, have been safely evacuated from Lachen, according to the Ministry of Defense.
Temporary footbridge enables walk to Gangtok
Despite tough weather along the India-China border, army teams built a temporary footbridge so people could walk out safely toward Gangtok.
The Border Roads Organization is clearing roads and snow while local officials handle supplies and support.
Among those rescued was an 80-year-old traveler, reminding everyone just how crucial these efforts are right now.