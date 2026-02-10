Indian Army replaces colonial names with war heroes' names
The Indian Army just gave a major update to its bases—246 roads, buildings, and areas across the country now carry the names of Indian war heroes instead of old colonial ones.
Think places like Mall Road in Delhi Cantonment, which is now Arun Khetrapal Marg, and Khyber Line, now called Abdul Hamid Vihar.
It's all about honoring real-life legends and moving away from reminders of British rule.
Why it matters
This isn't just a name change—it's about celebrating bravery you might've read about in history class.
From Delhi to Ambala and Jaipur, these new names spotlight Param Vir Chakra awardees and national icons.
The move follows PM Modi's call to drop colonial-era customs and makes military spaces feel more connected to India's own story—something that hits home for anyone who cares about where we come from.