Indian Army replaces colonial names with war heroes' names India Feb 10, 2026

The Indian Army just gave a major update to its bases—246 roads, buildings, and areas across the country now carry the names of Indian war heroes instead of old colonial ones.

Think places like Mall Road in Delhi Cantonment, which is now Arun Khetrapal Marg, and Khyber Line, now called Abdul Hamid Vihar.

It's all about honoring real-life legends and moving away from reminders of British rule.