Indian Army rescues 135, North Sikkim landslides strand 1,000 tourists
India
Landslides hit North Sikkim on April 9, leaving around 1,000 tourists stranded in tough mountain conditions.
The Indian Army has already rescued 135 people and is working nonstop to help the rest, even as heavy snow makes things harder.
Army and BRO clear blocked roads
The Army and Border Roads Organization (BRO) are clearing blocked roads near the India-China border and focusing on emergencies first.
As one Army official put it, keeping everyone safe is their top priority.
So far, they've managed to move dozens of vehicles, sometimes towing them through tricky spots, to make sure people get back safely despite the rough weather.