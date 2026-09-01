Indian Army starts 6-year delayed upgrade of Arjun Mk-1 tanks
After a six-year delay, the Indian Army has begun upgrading its Arjun Mk-1 tanks, work that was supposed to start back in 2020.
The first two tanks are being refurbished at the Heavy Vehicles Factory (HVF) in Avadi, marking the start of a bigger plan to modernize all 124 tanks brought in between 2004 and 2010.
Pilot tanks receive 26 Mk-1A features
These pilot tanks will get 26 new features borrowed from the newer Mk-1A model, like a commander's panoramic sight, automatic target tracker, improved tracks, and better dust protection.
The upgrades are meant to fix past issues, like tanks sitting unused for years due to missing parts, and help set the standard for updating the rest.
This push keeps India's tank fleet ready for modern challenges and fits right into the Army's plans for more advanced combat vehicles down the line.