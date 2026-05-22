Indian Army team debuts in CAPEX at SOF Week 2026 India May 22, 2026

A high-level Indian Armed Forces delegation participated in SOF Week 2026 in Tampa, Florida, and an Indian Army Capability Demonstration team made its debut in CAPEX, Battle in the Bay.

More than 28,000 attendees, more than 850 exhibitors, and representatives from more than 70 countries showed up to share skills and build defense partnerships.

The event, jointly organized by the US Special Operations Command and the Global SOF Foundation, focused on learning together through hands-on exercises.