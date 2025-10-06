Indian Army uses AI apps for Operation Sindoor
The Indian Army is stepping up its game with Operation Sindoor. They're using 23 homegrown AI apps to enhance intelligence, surveillance, and targeting for precise operations against terror targets across the border.
These tools pull together live data from sensors, satellites, and electronic feeds so commanders get a real-time, big-picture view of the battlefield.
Apps like Trinetra (from Project Sanjay) turn raw info into heat maps and threat alerts, while others spot enemy sensors or use weather data to fine-tune targeting.
The result? Commanders get clear, actionable intel when it matters most—making operations faster and more accurate.
Operation Sindoor shows India's push toward self-reliant defense tech as part of its alignment with the India AI Mission.
For everyday citizens, it means the country is getting smarter about security—using advanced homegrown tech to protect national interests and respond quickly to threats.