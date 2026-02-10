Indian Army wraps up Exercise Rudra Shakti in Rajasthan

Rudra Shakti wasn't just about firepower—it was all about teamwork and tech. Troops practiced high-speed maneuvers and used live intelligence to sync up across land and air. Lt Gen Seth commended all ranks for their professionalism, high training standards and operational preparedness, and praised the troops for executing complex missions with strong coordination.

Meanwhile, here's a defense event you shouldn't miss

If you're into air shows or techy defense stuff, keep an eye on Vayu Shakti, scheduled for February 27 (confirm year and official schedule before specifying '2026').

Over 120 aircraft—including Rafale jets and Apache helicopters—will run day-night missions and demonstrations of precision and long-range weapon delivery and indigenous weapon systems, giving a peek at how India's military is leveling up its game.