Indian Army's animal squad set for Republic Day 2026 debut
For the first time ever, the Indian Army will feature an animal contingent at the 2026 Republic Day Parade.
Led by Captain Harshita Raghav, this unique squad includes Bactrian camels, Zanskar ponies, raptors, and both indigenous and conventional Army dogs—each playing a key role in military operations.
What makes these animals special?
These aren't just any animals—they're trained for some of the world's toughest conditions.
The camels haul supplies across Ladakh's high-altitude deserts, while Zanskar ponies handle Siachen's freezing cold.
Native dog breeds like Mudhol Hound and Rajapalayam are skilled in tracking and counter-terrorism tasks.
Why does it matter?
This move highlights India's push for self-reliance by using native breeds for critical missions.
The Army will continue to rely on these animal units in the coming years—a reminder that sometimes, four-legged teammates are still irreplaceable on tough frontiers.