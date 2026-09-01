Indian embassy in Nepal outlines steps to identify flood victims
After the devastating August 26 floods near the Nepal-Tibet border, the Indian embassy in Nepal has shared clear steps for families to identify and bring home loved ones lost in the disaster.
Hundreds of lives were lost, thousands are still missing, and damage stretched across northern and central Nepal.
Nepal ID process includes DNA, helplines
Nepal's nine-step process includes checking documents, postmortem exams, and confirming identity with photos.
If that's not enough, authorities collect DNA samples from remains: first-degree relatives of the deceased can send their DNA profiles by email or provide blood samples along with the preliminary information required by Nepali authorities.
The Indian embassy has set up helplines, including WhatsApp, to support families through this tough time.
Temporary interment pending DNA identification, repatriation
To prevent health risks, bodies are temporarily interred until identities are confirmed through DNA matching.
Once identified, the embassy works with local officials to hand over and repatriate remains as smoothly as possible.