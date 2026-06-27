Indian Embassy repatriates 12 bodies from Ras Laffan Industrial City
India
After a tragic accident at Ras Laffan Industrial City, the Indian Embassy in Doha has finished bringing back the bodies of all 12 Indian nationals who lost their lives: eight returned on June 26 and four earlier this week.
The embassy thanked Qatari authorities and local groups for stepping up to help during such a tough time.
Qatar's emir sent condolences to Modi
Embassy officials visited the injured Indians in Alkhor to make sure they got proper medical care, with help from Qatari authorities and employers.
Families were kept updated throughout.
In a thoughtful gesture, Qatar's emir sent his condolences to PM Modi, showing support between the two countries during this difficult moment.