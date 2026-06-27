Indian Embassy repatriates 12 bodies from Ras Laffan Industrial City India Jun 27, 2026

After a tragic accident at Ras Laffan Industrial City, the Indian Embassy in Doha has finished bringing back the bodies of all 12 Indian nationals who lost their lives: eight returned on June 26 and four earlier this week.

The embassy thanked Qatari authorities and local groups for stepping up to help during such a tough time.