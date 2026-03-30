Indian government blocks nearly 4,000 Skype IDs, 83,000-plus WhatsApp accounts
India
Big news on the digital safety front: The Indian government just pulled off a huge anti-fraud operation, blocking nearly 4,000 Skype IDs and more than 83,000 WhatsApp accounts tied to scams.
This move is part of a push to shut down the ways cybercriminals connect and operate online.
Authorities deactivate about 845,000 SIMs nationwide
It was not just messaging apps: authorities also deactivated about 845,000 SIM cards, blocked 2.39 lakh (239,000) mobile IMEI numbers, took down 827 shady mobile apps, and removed over 1.11 lakh (111,000) pieces of suspicious online content.
All this is part of a larger plan to keep people safe from online scams and cyber syndicates, with help from telecom officials and police across India.