Indian government blocks nearly 4,000 Skype IDs, 83,000-plus WhatsApp accounts

Authorities deactivate about 845,000 SIMs nationwide

It was not just messaging apps: authorities also deactivated about 845,000 SIM cards, blocked 2.39 lakh (239,000) mobile IMEI numbers, took down 827 shady mobile apps, and removed over 1.11 lakh (111,000) pieces of suspicious online content.

All this is part of a larger plan to keep people safe from online scams and cyber syndicates, with help from telecom officials and police across India.