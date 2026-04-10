Indian government developing 400kg-plus unmanned rescue drone for Air Force

Drone offers 200km range, 45-minute endurance

This drone can fly from sea level up to 16,000 feet (with hopes to reach 20,000 feet), cover 200km at a stretch, and stay in the air for about 45 minutes.

It doesn't need a runway (just open ground) and can work even if GPS is jammed.

The best part? At least one-half of its parts and software will be made in India, supporting local innovation and reducing reliance on foreign tech.