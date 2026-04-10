Indian government developing 400kg-plus unmanned rescue drone for Air Force
India
The Indian government is working on a smart rescue drone for the Air Force that can carry at least 400kg, including four passengers and stretchers.
Designed for tough terrains, this unmanned aircraft will handle takeoff, navigation, and landing all by itself (no pilot required).
It even comes with an emergency locator to help find people faster.
Drone offers 200km range, 45-minute endurance
This drone can fly from sea level up to 16,000 feet (with hopes to reach 20,000 feet), cover 200km at a stretch, and stay in the air for about 45 minutes.
It doesn't need a runway (just open ground) and can work even if GPS is jammed.
The best part? At least one-half of its parts and software will be made in India, supporting local innovation and reducing reliance on foreign tech.